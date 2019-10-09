Público
Diana Quer La madre y la hermana de Diana Quer se enzarzan en una discusión a las puertas del juzgado

Cuando Diana López-Pinel estaba explicando a numerosos medios de comunicación su denuncia por violencia de género contra su exmarido, ha llegado su hija llamándola "mentirosa" y ambas han protagonizado una fuerte discusión. 

Diana López-Pinel y Valeria Quer, se han enzarzado hoy ante las puertas de un juzgado de Majadahonda (Madrid) para acusar la primera y defender la segunda a Juan Carlos Quer, detenido por la Guardia Civil al ser denunciado por su exmujer por lesiones e intento de atropello.

Los momentos de tensión se han vivido ante numerosos medios de comunicación cuando López-Pinel manifestaba a los periodistas que su exmarido consiguió la custodia de su hija Valeria diez días después de la desaparición de su hermana mayor Diana. "Está siguiendo con la misma dinámica y estrategia de manipular a mi hija, fijaos en qué condiciones está. Yo lo único que quiero es que mi hija esté a salvo y no lo está. Este señor va a tener que cumplir con lo que ha hecho", ha continuado.

Ha sido entonces cuando Valeria, acompañada de su novio, se ha acercado gritando, ha llamado a su madre "mentirosa" en reiteradas ocasiones y ha dicho que su padre "jamás" la ha intentado atropellar ni pegar. "Papá no es agresivo", ha clamado mientras el novio y varios agentes de la Guardia Civil intentaban alejarla de la madre. "Si te ha pegado hasta a ti y tengo una denuncia (...) Este señor es un agresivo y un maltratador", le ha respondido su madre.

