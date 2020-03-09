Estás leyendo: Dimite Alfred Bosch como conseller tras los casos de acoso sexual de su exjefe de gabinete

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Dimite Alfred Bosch como conseller tras los casos de acoso sexual de su exjefe de gabinete

"La situación creada en las últimas horas se ha hecho insostenible y tengo muy claro que hago más servicio marchándome que quedándome", ha afirmado el conseller de Acción Exterior de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

Alfred Bosch, conseller catalán de Acción Exterior, en una imagen de archivo /. EUROPA PRESS
Alfred Bosch, conseller catalán de Acción Exterior, en una imagen de archivo /. EUROPA PRESS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

Actualizado:

europa press

El conseller de Acción Exterior de la Generalitat, Alfred Bosch, ha dimitido este lunes tras los casos de presunto acoso sexual protagonizados por el que fue su jefe de gabinete, Carles Garcias, que fue cesado en enero por este caso.

Lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa después de una reunión de la Ejecutiva Nacional de ERC junto a la secretaria general adjunta y portavoz del partido, Marta Vilalta: "La situación creada en las últimas horas se ha hecho insostenible y tengo muy claro que hago más servicio marchándome que quedándome".

El diario Ara ha publicado este lunes que Bosch cesó a Garcias por casos de presunto acoso sexual, pese a que en un principio y cuando se lo pidió ERC, el conseller fue reticente a hacerlo y planteó reubicarlo en otro cargo de la Generalitat.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú