Un diputado de Vox se niega a abandonar el hemiciclo del Congreso tras llamar "bruja" a una diputada socialista

El vicepresidente primero de la mesa ha pedido a José María Sánchez García que retirara el insulto, pero este se ha negado y ha rechazado abandonar el Pleno de la Cámara Baja.

21/09/2021.- Los diputados de Vox Macarena Olona (d), José María Sánchez García (i) y el portavoz parlamentario d ela formación, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (c), durante la sesión plenaria del Congreso de los Diputados celebrada este martes en Madrid. E
Los diputados de Vox Macarena Olona, José María Sánchez García e Iván Espinosa de los Monteros durante la sesión plenaria del Congreso de los Diputados de este martes. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

MADRID

El diputado de Vox José María Sánchez García se ha negado a abandonar el hemiciclo del Congreso después de que el vicepresidente primero de la mesa, Alfonso Rodríguez, le hubiera llamado la atención hasta en tres ocasiones por llamar "bruja" a la diputada socialista Laura Bermejo, que en el momento de los hechos se encontraba en la tribuna de oradores defendiendo una iniciativa de su grupo para penalizar el acoso a las mujeres en las clínicas abortivas.

En base al Reglamento de la Cámara Baja, Rodríguez le ha llamado al orden y ha pedido al parlamentario ultra que retirara el insulto, pero este se ha negado. Por ello, Alfonso Rodríguez le ha pedido abandonar el hemiciclo. En lugar de acatar esta decisión, Sánchez García ha subido hasta el estrado donde se sitúan los miembros de la Mesa para hablar con el vicepresidente cuarto del Congreso, el diputado de Vox Ignacio Gil Lázaro. 

"No acato su orden", ha señalado el diputado tras sentarse de nuevo en su escaño. Después de varios ruegos por parte del vicepresidente primero de la mesa por "obstruir el debate", este se ha visto obligado a suspender la sesión durante diez minutos. "Señor Sánchez García, retírese del hemiciclo", ha repetido en varias ocasiones.

Tras reanudarse la sesión, el diputado de la formación de extrema derecha, sentado junto a la secretaria general del grupo, Macarena Olona, y el portavoz parlamentario, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, ha retirado el insulto. "Retiro que la he llamado bruja", ha apostillado. Previamente, la diputada socialista por Jaén ha condenado esta acción: "Ustedes mucho rezar, pero también mucho insultar y poco respetar, que es lo que hacen".

