Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados

Público
Público

Sigue en directo el Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados 

Seis meses de tensos debates en el Congreso de los Diputados
Fotografía de archivo de una sesión plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados - Público. 

Actualizado:

Sigue en directo la sesión plenaria aquí: 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público