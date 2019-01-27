Más de 8.000 mentiras. No es el nombre una película. Es el resumen de la estrategia política de Trump que ha recogido el medio norteamericano The Washington Post a través de su base de datos The Fact Checker.

Según este medio, el presidente de EEUU ha emitido 8.158 afirmaciones falsas o engañosas durante los dos años que lleva de mandato. En su segundo año en la Casa Blanca, el dirigente republicano ha dicho algo más de 6.000 mentiras, el triple que en el primer año.

Seis afirmaciones engañosas al día durante su primer año

No obstante, el análisis del prestigioso diario determina que el político tuvo una media de seis afirmaciones engañosas al día durante su primer año como presidente. Algo que se hace posible, no tanto por el número de intervenciones delante de la prensa como por su constante activismo a través de la red, concretamente Twitter.

La mayor fuente de calumnias tiene que ver con los migrantes, en tanto que en el recuento que efectúa el Post hay 1.433.

"Si construimos un muro de acero transparente y completamente diseñado en nuestra frontera sur, la tasa de criminalidad y el problema de las drogas en nuestro país se reduciría rápidamente y en gran medida. Algunos dicen que podría reducirse a la mitad", decía el presidente conservador, vinculando el tráfico de narcóticos con la migración latinoamericana.