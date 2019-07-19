La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Educación, Isabel Celáa, ha justificado este viernes que el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, no pueda formar parte del gabinete de Pedro Sánchez en esta XIII legislatura, si bien ha dejado abierta la posibilidad de que sí pueda formar parte del mismo la portavoz parlamentaria del partido morado, Irene Montero.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Celáa ha destacado que Sánchez ha realizado una oferta "generosa" de gobierno de coalición a Podemos y ha recalcado que España necesita "seguir poniendo en marcha políticas de progreso" y ésa es la "responsabilidad histórica de la izquierda".

Además, ha advertido de que sería una "pretensión inasumible sacrificar el interés general" por el interés de una persona. "No creo que Iglesias él mismo pase por ahí. No creo que lo quiera ni que quiera que por mor de una persona vayamos a sacrificar el interés general la semana que viene", ha enfatizado.

Sánchez hablará "en las próximas horas" con los líderes



Al ser preguntada expresamente en un par de ocasiones si Montero tendría la confianza del presidentes socialista para sentarse en el Consejo de Ministros, la portavoz del Ejecutivo ha explicado las razones del veto a Iglesias y ha añadido que todo lo demás es "un escenario abierto".

Celáa, que ha dicho que "en las próximas horas" Pedro Sánchez hablará con los líderes de los partidos, ha llamado a las fuerzas del arco parlamentario a "no bloquear" la investidura porque "el precio empezaría a pagarse" y nos llevaría a un "escenario no conocido". "Hasta ahora no hemos tenido costes de oportunidad pero los tendríamos si hubiera un bloqueo", ha avisado.

