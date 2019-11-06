El candidato del PSOE a la presidencia del Gobierno provocó a tres días del cierre de la campaña electoral una autentica tormenta política y judicial al dar a entender que las actuaciones de la Fiscalía contra el procés están dirigidas por el Gobierno.

Sánchez no lo dijo así, pero desde todos los ámbitos se entendió ese mensaje. Fue en una entrevista en Radio Nacional en la que, tras decir que haría “todo lo posible” para que el expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Pugidemont, volviera a España, y al ser preguntado cómo lo iba a conseguir, el presiente en un tono desafiante repreguntó: “¿De quién depende la Fiscalía?”- Y al contestarle el periodista que la Fiscalía General del Estado dependen del Gobierno, Sánchez añadió: “Pues eso”.

Poco tardaron desde las asociaciones de fiscales, la Fiscalía del Supremo o desde distintos ámbitos del Poder Judicial en censurar la posición de Sánchez, y recordarle que el Gobierno no da órdenes a la Fiscalía y que el Ministerio Público actúa con profesionalidad e independencia.

No tuvo que ser consciente el Gobierno de la polémica montada porque Sánchez esperó hasta el mediodía para matizar sus palabras a través de un tuit en el que se leía: “Nadie esta por encima de la ley. Puigdemont es un prófugo de la Justicia. Trabajaremos para que el sistema judicial español, con todas sus garantías, pueda juzgarlo con imparcialidad. La Fiscalía cuenta con el respaldo del Gobierno en la defensa de la Ley y del interés general”.

La actitud y el mensaje implícito que dio Sánchez en la entrevista no sólo provocó al irritación de la Fiscalía, sino que volvía a poner en cuestión la independencia del Poder Judicial en general. Pero, además, contradijo sus propios argumentos frente a los independentistas cuando estos les pedían que diera órdenes a la Fiscalía para que no imputase por el delito de rebelión. Sánchez, entonces, se aburrió de decir que en un Estado democrático la Fiscalía es independiente y no está a las órdenes del Gobierno.

La polémica llega, además, en el peor momento, ya que de nuevo se han activado las peticiones de extradición de los políticos independentistas fugados de España y, además quedan pendientes todavía muchas decisiones judiciales que requerirán el posicionamiento de la Fiscalía como la concesión del tercer grado a los presos o las resoluciones que está plantando el Tribunal Constitucional al Parlament.

Desde el PSOE lo que se asegura es que Sánchez no quiso decir en ningún momento que desde el Gobierno se dan órdenes a la Fiscalía, que desde que llegó al Gobierno ha sido y es totalmente respetuoso con las actuaciones que emprende el Ministerio Público, y que se considera que alimentar esta polémica sólo conducirá a dar más juego al independentismo.