Esta es la mentira
El candidato de Vox al Parlamento Europeo, Jorge Buxadé, ha señalado en un debate en La Sexta que el pasado 12 de mayo se prudujo "la entrada masiva de 400 inmigrantes de forma violenta en territorio nacional", que deparó "cuatro guardias civiles heridos en la frontera de Melilla".
Esta es la verdad
El domingo 12 de mayo no entraron en Melilla "de manera masiva" un total de "400 inmigrantes", como señala en candidato de Vox a las Europeas. Ese día se produjo un intento de entrada por parte de "un centenar de personas, de las cuales 52 lograron acceder a la ciudad autónoma", según fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla. De hecho, varios medios han reflejado el asalto a la valla y ofrecen las cifras que maneja la Delegación del Gobierno. No fueron 400 los que lograron entrar a España, sino 52 del aproximadamente un centenar que lo intentaron
