Elecciones 26M Es mentira que el 12 de mayo hubiera una "entrada masiva de 400 inmigrantes" en Melilla, como asegura Buxadé

El candidato de Vox a en las elecciones europeas exagera y falsea muy al alza la cifra de personas que lograron entrar en Melilla el domingo 12 de mayo.

El cabeza de lista de Vox al Parlamento Europeo, Jorge Buxadé./ EFE

El cabeza de lista de Vox al Parlamento Europeo, Jorge Buxadé./ EFE

Esta es la mentira

El candidato de Vox al Parlamento Europeo, Jorge Buxadé, ha señalado en un debate en La Sexta que el pasado 12 de mayo se prudujo "la entrada masiva de 400 inmigrantes de forma violenta en territorio nacional", que deparó "cuatro guardias civiles heridos en la frontera de Melilla".

Esta es la verdad

El domingo 12 de mayo no entraron en Melilla "de manera masiva" un total de "400 inmigrantes", como señala en candidato de Vox a las Europeas. Ese día se produjo un intento de entrada por parte de "un centenar de personas, de las cuales 52 lograron acceder a la ciudad autónoma", según fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla. De hecho, varios medios han reflejado el asalto a la valla y ofrecen las cifras que maneja la Delegación del Gobierno. No fueron 400 los que lograron entrar a España, sino 52 del aproximadamente un centenar que lo intentaron

