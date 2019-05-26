La participación hasta las 14.00 horas en la jornada electoral del 26M registra una caída de más de seis puntos en las municipales con respecto a las generales del pasado mes de abril, una caída similar si se comparan los datos del 28A con las europeas de este domingo.
La participación en las elecciones locales se eleva al 35,18% -con los datos del 99,57% de las mesas- frente al 34,78 % de las últimas de 2015, lo que supone una subida leve de 0,37 puntos, mientras que la de las europeas, del 34,76 % -con los datos del 99,91% de las mesas-, ha experimentado un crecimiento de casi once puntos con respecto 2014, en buena medida motivado por la coincidencia en esta ocasión con los comicios locales y autonómicos.
Hace menos de un mes, en las elecciones legislativas a las dos de la tarde ya habían votado un 41,49% de los ciudadanos llamados a las urnas, casi 5 puntos más que en 2016.
La mayor subida en la participación se registró entonces en Catalunya, con 11,21 puntos más.
