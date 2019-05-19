La Alcaldía y la Comunidad de Madrid dependen de un puñado de votos. Así lo revelan dos sondeos electorales, por lo que la movilización de la abstención será lo que defina el color de los próximos gobiernos de la capital.
Manuela Carmena ganaría los comicios con un 32,9% de los votos y unos 20 escaños. Sin embargo, PP, Ciudadanos y Vox podrían sumar más que la izquierda, según un sondeo de El Español.
Si la actual alcaldesa contase con el apoyo de Pepu Hernández, candidato del PSOE de Madrid, ambos sumarían entre 28 y 29 concejales, los mismos que obtendrían los partidos de derechas. El total a obtener es 57, por lo que la mayoría absoluta se coloca en 29 escaños. La diferencia entre ambos bloques será de tan solo un sillón.
Entre los partidos de derechas, Almeida sería el candidato más votado, y por tanto, el que lideraría la coalición para arrebatar la Alcaldía a Carmena, que esta vez se presenta bajo la marca Más Madrid.
El PP, favorito a la Comunidad
Ayuso sería la próxima presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, según un sondeo de ABC, aunque la distancia respecto al bloque de izquierdas sería mínimo.
El PP sufriría un fuerte retroceso, desde el 33,1% y los 48 escaños de 2015 hasta el 21,9% y los 29-31 escaños que promete este sondeo de GAD3 para ABC. Ignacio Aguado, candidato de Ciudadanos, subiría a costa del bajón de la candidatura de Ayuso y se colocaría en un 17,8% de votos y entre 24-26. Vox irrumpiría en la Asamblea con un 8,8% de los votos, unos once escaños.
Las listas de izquierdas crecerían respecto a los comicios de 2015. Ángel Gabilondo lograría un 29% y Errejón y Podemos por separado sumarían un 18,3%. Habría una mejoría respecto a los resultados obtenidos en las Generales, ya que la izquierda pasaría de un 43,52% el 28 de abril a un 47,3% el 26 de mayo. En total, PSOE, Más Madrid y Podemos se quedaría en 62 escaños.
