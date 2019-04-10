Público
Elecciones 28A Albert Rivera: "Ni somos taurinos ni antitaurinos"

El candidato de Ciudadanos, en una entrevista con Marca, se muestra ambiguo con la prohibición de festejos con animales y asegura que no está a favor de la prohibición, pero tampoco apoya los toros. 

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, poco antes de su intervención en un desayuno informativo celebrado en un hotel de Madrid. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La carrera electoral parece haber comenzado, si cabe, antes de la cuenta y los programas electorales comienzan a asomar poco a poco. Los candidatos han elegido el periódico más leído de España, el Marca, para mostrarse como seres cercanos y comunes. Al fin y al cabo, el deporte nos humaniza y los políticos lo sabes. Si el martes Pedro Sánchez saltó a la polémica por "ofenderse" con el independentismo de Guardiola, este miércoles ha sido Albert Rivera el que se ha sometido a las preguntas de los periodistas deportivos. Entre alabanzas a deportistas españoles, el líder de Cs ha dejado clara una cosa: no es "ni taurino, ni antitaurino".

El candidato liberal ha mostrado su gusto por el deporte, pero también ha dejado plasmada su equidistancia con el maltrato animal al ser preguntado sobre la posturas de su partido en relación a los festejos taurinos. "No soy partidario ni de subvencionar, ni de prohibir. El que quiera ir a los toros que se lo pague, no con dinero público", ha espetado.

Al candidato de Ciudadanos, que quedó marcado por "el caballito de Crivillé", ha lanzado mensajes un tanto contradictorios, alegando que "las corridas de toros están reguladas" y que quiere "que siga esa regulación". "Ni apoyo ni prohibición", ha añadido. Unas declaraciones vacías que no dejan clara la postura del partido naranja con la tauromaquia.

En cualquier caso, el político si que deja entrever su rechazo a algunos festejos con animales polémicos como el Toro de la Vega o "los fuegos en los cuernos". Para Rivera, que pese a ser del Barça dice alegrarse cuando el Madrid gana títulos, "la evolución humana también está en el trato con los animales".

