El Comité Electoral del PSOE ha anunciado este miércoles que Pedro Sánchez acudirá al debate "a cuatro" que había propuesto RTVE y que, por otra parte, no participará en el debate de Atresmedia después de que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) lo paralizara este martes por la participación de Vox.
El PSOE, en un comunicado, afirma que, “una vez conocido el acuerdo de la JEC prohibiendo el debate a cinco", se han estudiado las distintas propuestas para, finalmente, decidirse por el ente público. En el escrito, la formación socialista explica que para su candidato será "un honor" debatir en TVE, “la televisión pública de todos a la que este Gobierno ha devuelto la independencia y la neutralidad”.
Asimismo, el PSOE dice que ha quedado demostrado que Pedro Sánchez quiere debatir “y que la ciudadanía tenga oportunidad de conocer las posiciones políticas de los principales partidos que concurren a las elecciones”.
Por ello, el Comité Electoral del partido recuerda que aceptó el debate “a cinco” y hoy acepta con naturalidad el debate “a cuatro”, después de la decisión de la JEC sobre el enfrentamiento dialéctico programado por Atresmedia, en el que se tenía prevista la participación de Vox, un partido sin representación parlamentaria.
El PSOE dice que acudirá al debate con el ánimo de explicar sus propuestas de justicia social, convivencia y limpieza, “y con la determinación de que el debate sea propositivo, alejado del insulto y la crispación que practican otros partidos. Los ciudadanos no se merecen menos”.
Finalmente se apunta que el Comité Electoral del PSOE desea que ese debate tenga la mayor difusión y audiencia posible, y recuerda que RTVE ha ofrecido la señal gratuita a todos los medios de comunicación que deseen emitir el debate.
Por último, reseñan que RTVE fue el primer grupo en ofrecer un debate “a cuatro”.
