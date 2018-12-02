Una vez que se haya escrutado el 100% de los votos en las elecciones autonómicas comenzará el largo proceso para elegir un nuevo gobierno. Pero son muchos los pasos antes de conocer qué partido o partidos formarán parte del nuevo ejecutivo o cuáles serán las coaliciones que se lleven a cabo.
La primera fecha que marca el calendario es el 27 de diciembre, día indicado para constituir un nuevo Parlamento. Una mesa de edad -formada por el miembro de mayor y menor edad- votará para elegir con mayoría simple a la persona que presidirá este órgano.
Sin prisas ni límites de tiempo, el presidente del Parlamento se reunirá con los diferentes partidos y tendrá que proponer a un candidato para someterlo a la sesión de investidura. En este proceso, la persona propuesta para presidir el gobierno deberá obtener en una primera vuelta la mayoría absoluta en el Parlamento. Si no fuera así, se celebrará una segunda vuelta en la que ya podrá ser elegido con una mayoría simple.
Una vez celebrada la primera sesión de investidura, el Parlamento dispone de dos meses para elegir un presidente para la Junta de Andalucía. En el caso de no ser así, se disolverá este órgano y de nuevo se convocarán elecciones para justo 54 días después de esa disolución. De este modo, se espera que la primera sesión de investidura se celebre a mediados de enero y, en el caso de que se tengan que celebrar las elecciones de nuevo, la nueva convocatoria se producirá en marzo para que se celebren el 26 de mayo. Tendría que coincidir con las elecciones municipales y europeas ya que, según la normativa, no se pueden celebrar dos votaciones sin que haya un plazo de dos meses entre ambas.
