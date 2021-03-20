madrid
"Soso, serio y formal". Así se presentó este sábado el candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, mostrando claramente las cartas de lo que va a ser su campaña, que previamente había resumido el propio Pedro Sánchez que le acompañó en la presentación de su candidatura: "El espectáculo, la bronca y los aspavientos se los dejamos a otros, nosotros queremos un Gobierno en serio que afronte los problemas reales de los ciudadanos", dijo el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE.
Sánchez, en todo momento, quiso contrastar la figura de Gabilondo y su proyecto con el ambiente político que se viven en la Comunidad de Madrid, "de políticas corrosivas y destructoras, donde han sobrado gritos y han faltado razones, y ha habido mucho fuego de artificio y muy poco compromiso", afirmó.
El líder socialista, sin nombrarla, también criticó a Isabel Díaz Ayuso y al Gobierno de la comunidad, "con cero gestión en estos dos años y cero soluciones a los problemas reales", dijo.
Además, Sánchez presentó también como el único candidato capaz de llegar a acuerdos, "porque es el único proyecto político que puede agrupar a una mayoría" frente a la todavía presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, en una clara apelación al voto útil.
(Habrá ampliación)
