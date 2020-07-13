Las elecciones vascas de este domingo han sido las primeras celebradas en medio de la pandemia; marcadas por una abstención del 47,1%, lo que supone el máximo histórico en unas elecciones autonómicas. Iñigo Urkullu, el lehendakari y candidato a la reelección por el PNV ha logrado 31 escaños que podrían formar parte de una mayoría absoluta si consigue reeditar el acuerdo con el PSE.

Lo que ha llevado al secretario de Transparencia y Democracia Participativa de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE y diputado por Guipúzcoa en el Congreso, Odón Elorza, a hacer un llamamiento este lunes para reflexionar sobre si los socialistas vascos deben seguir coaligados con el PNV "sin asfixiar" su proyecto o bien deben cambiar de estrategia y situarse en una oposición "responsable".

Este domingo, el PNV volvió a ganar holgadamente los comicios si bien deberá reeditar su pacto con el PSE si quiere seguir en el Gobierno y, en este sentido, Elorza se ha preguntado en su cuenta personal de Twitter sobre la viabilidad de dar continuidad a ese acuerdo.

"¿Se conformará el PSE con mantener la coalición con PNV otros 4 años, sin asfixiar nuestro proyecto?", se preguntaba Elorza

"¿Se conformará el PSE con mantener la coalición con PNV otros 4 años, sin asfixiar nuestro proyecto, o tenemos que reflexionar sobre un cambio de estrategia para estar al servicio de la sociedad vasca y su estabilidad desde una oposición responsable y constructiva?", ha planteado en el mensaje.

Tras unos resultados electorales que "no cumplen las expectativas", el ex alcalde de San Sebastián insiste en la necesidad de abrir una reflexión en el PSE sobre la "no continuidad" en el Gobierno de coalición con PNV. "La oposición puede ser constructiva, dialogante y estabilizadora en favor de políticas de izquierdas", abunda