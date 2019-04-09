Un 41,6% de los ciudadanos que han afirmado que irán a votar en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril aseguran que no tienen decidido a quién, según el macrobarómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).
El organismo ha hecho público este martes los últimos sondeos antes de los próximos comicios, de los que se extraen que un 6,2% no acudirá a las urnas, mientras que un 10 % vaticina que probablemente irá y el 76,3 % lo confirma.
De este 41 por ciento de personas indecisas, los dos partidos que se disputan en mayor medida el voto de la ciudadanía son PP y Cs, con un 11,9% afirmando que no saben a cuál de las dos formaciones apoyarán el 28A. Las otras dudas que manejan los encuestados son si votar a PSOE o Podemos (un 9,1% no lo sabe aún), o a Ciudadanos en vez de a los socialistas (8,9%). Solo un 3,1% de estas personas duda entre si votar a PP o a Vox.
No obstante, el barómetro refleja que, de las formaciones a nivel nacional, un 70,3% no votaría nunca a Vox, un porcentaje que dista bastante del 54,5% que negaría su voto al PP y del 55,5% de PACMA, que parece que podría entrar en la próxima legislatura en la Cámara Baja.
De cerca sigue la negativa de los electores a votar a Izquierda Unida (un 53,8 %) o a Unidas Podemos, separados por una décima de la formación de Alberto Garzón. En línea con las valoraciones de la encuesta al PSOE, un 35,3% afirma que no votaría nunca a los socialistas mientras que de Cs reniega un 47,5%.
