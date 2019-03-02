Actúa, la nueva formación de izquierdas promovida por el ex coordinador general de IU Gaspar Llazamares y el exjuez Baltasar Garzón sopesa "seriamente" presentar candidaturas a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril en las circunscripciones electorales de Cádiz, Córdoba, Málaga y Sevilla, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes próximas a la citada organización.

Según tales fuentes, Actúa habría comenzado a "constituir" su organización en el territorio andaluz, donde valoraría en firme presentar candidaturas en las mencionadas circunscripciones electorales de cara a los comicios generales, adelantados al 28 de abril por el presidente del Gobierno, el socialista Pedro Sánchez.

Es más, según las mencionadas fuentes, la organización que encabezan Llamazares y Baltasar Garzón habría comenzado a entrar ya en contacto con algunas personas del ámbito andaluz, para consultarles y evaluar sus posibilidades a la hora de conformar las mencionadas candidaturas.

Llamada a los "desanimados y perplejos" de la izquierda



Precisamente este pasado jueves 28 de febrero, Día de Andalucía, Gaspar Llamazares presentaba en Barcelona su candidatura a las elecciones generales por Actúa, apelando a los abstencionistas y a los votantes "desanimados y perplejos" de la izquierda.

Junto con Baltasar Garzón y otros miembros del partido como Núria González y Miquel Soler, Llamazares describía a Actúa como una fuerza de izquierda de carácter federalista, "compatible la nación y las naciones" y que no tiene "problema con la pluralidad nacional", toda vez que Garzón señalaba que el propósito de la nueva formación es alejarse de los nacionalismos excluyentes.

La idea, según Llamazares, es despertar la atención de una izquierda "que está cada vez más desanimada y perpleja" porque, a su juicio, ve que no se combate la desigualdad, la desconfianza y la desafección política.

"Queremos representar a todos los que no están o no se sienten representados, pero no apelando al miedo, porque no será el miedo el que saque a la calle a los trabajadores y sectores de la izquierda", aseveraba, toda vez que Garzón agregaba que la nueva formación está además dispuesta a apoyar propuestas progresistas y de izquierdas.