Unidas Podemos no revalidaría el primer puesto obtenido en 2016. 

El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu (c), junto a varios consejeros, ha visitado la capilla ardiente para despedir al expresidente del PNV Xabier Arzalluz, fallecido el pasado jueves. EFE/MIGUEL TOÑA

El PNV recuperaría su condición de fuerza más votada en Euskadi en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, en las que mejoraría posiciones respecto a la convocatoria de 2016 al ganar un escaño y pasar a tener seis representantes en el Congreso, según una encuesta que hoy publica el diario El Correo.

El sondeo muestra, asimismo, a los socialistas vascos al alza al otorgar al PSE-EE cinco escaños, dos más que en 2016, y situarle en segunda posición.

Por su parte, Unidos Podemos, que fue la fuerza más votada en Euskadi en las anteriores elecciones generales, acusaría un importante desgaste y pasaría a un tercer puesto con tres representantes en la Cámara baja, la mitad de los que consiguió en 2016.

EH Bildu sufriría un estancamiento y repetiría los dos escaños logrados en los anteriores comicios. También el PP vasco obtendría dos representantes, los mismos que obtuvo en 2016.

Por su parte, Ciudadanos y Vox no lograrían representación en Euskadi, donde se moverían en una horquilla que gira entre el 3 y el 5%. La encuesta ha sido realizada por la empresa GAD3 para El Correo mediante 800 entrevistas telefónicas entre el 1 y el 20 de marzo. 

