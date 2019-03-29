Los españoles que residen en el exterior tendrán más plazo, hasta el 1 de abril, para pedir el voto en las elecciones generales y de la Comunitat Valenciana del 28A. Así lo ha resuelto el presidente de la Junta Electoral Central en una resolución publicada este viernes "dado el carácter urgente" del asunto.
La Dirección General de Españoles en el Exterior y de Asuntos Consulares, así como el PP, solicitaron la ampliación de dicho plazo, lo que avaló en un informe la Oficina del Censo Electoral.
En dicho informe, recuerda la Junta, se ponen en relieve "problemas técnicos" para la petición por vía telemática del voto de los electores inscritos en el Censo de Españoles que residen en el exterior.
Ante ello, el presidente de la Junta, Segundo Menéndez, ha decidido ampliar el plazo de solicitud del voto hasta al 1 de abril, tanto para los que ejerzan el sufragio en las generales como para los que lo hagan en las valencianas del día 28 del mismo mes.
