Madrid
Distintas personalidades del cine y la música se han unido para dar apoyo a la candidatura de Unidas Podemos en la Comunidad de Madrid, liderada por Pablo Iglesias, para las próximas elecciones del 4 de mayo.
Ellos mismos han sido los creadores y productores de varias piezas audiovisuales que serán publicadas durante la campaña electoral y que cuentan historias cotidianas de la mayoría social a la que Iglesias apela "para que vote el 4 de mayo por un cambio en Madrid".
Se trata de figuras conocidas del mundo del cine y del audiovisual como Carlos Bardem, Ismael Serrano, Juan Vicente Córdoba, Daniel Guzmán, Juan Diego Botto, Alberto San Juan, Lola Salvador, César Martínez o Elena Molina.
Daniel Guzmán, actor y director de cine ganador de dos premios Goya, ha escrito y dirigido el primero de estos cortometrajes llamado 'Tú decides'. Cuenta la historia de dos chavales de barrio, uno de los cuales abandona la abstención y decide acudir a votar en rechazo a la normalización del discurso de la extrema derecha.
