Elecciones en Madrid Carlos Bardem, Daniel Guzmán, Alberto San Juan y otros artistas se suman a la campaña de Pablo Iglesias

Varias figuras del cine y la televisión se unen para apoyar la candidatura de Unidas Podemos en las próximas elecciones del 4 de mayo en Madrid produciendo varias piezas audiovisuales que serán publicadas durante la campaña electoral.

Fotograma del cortometraje 'Tú decides', de Daniel Guzmán.
Fotograma del cortometraje 'Tú decides', de Daniel Guzmán. Europa Press

Madrid

Distintas personalidades del cine y la música se han unido para dar apoyo a la candidatura de Unidas Podemos en la Comunidad de Madrid, liderada por Pablo Iglesias, para las próximas elecciones del 4 de mayo.

Ellos mismos han sido los creadores y productores de varias piezas audiovisuales que serán publicadas durante la campaña electoral y que cuentan historias cotidianas de la mayoría social a la que Iglesias apela "para que vote el 4 de mayo por un cambio en Madrid".

Se trata de figuras conocidas del mundo del cine y del audiovisual como Carlos Bardem, Ismael Serrano, Juan Vicente Córdoba, Daniel Guzmán, Juan Diego Botto, Alberto San Juan, Lola Salvador, César Martínez o Elena Molina.

Daniel Guzmán, actor y director de cine ganador de dos premios Goya, ha escrito y dirigido el primero de estos cortometrajes llamado 'Tú decides'. Cuenta la historia de dos chavales de barrio, uno de los cuales abandona la abstención y decide acudir a votar en rechazo a la normalización del discurso de la extrema derecha.

