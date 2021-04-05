madrid
La Junta Electoral Provincial emitió este lunes una resolución en contestación a las denuncias del PSOE contra la inclusión de Toni Cantó y Agustín Conde en las candidaturas populares, desestimando las pretensiones socialistas y señalando que cumple la normativa electoral.
Por tanto, mañana se publicarán en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid las listas definitivas, donde continuarán en sus puestos originales tanto Toni Cantó como Agustín Conde.
La resolución, firmada por el presidente de la Junta Electoral, establece que dicho organismo entiende que la candidatura del PP cumple con todos los requisitos legales establecidos en la normativa electoral, habiendo subsanado las deficiencias en el periodo voluntario de subsanación.
La secretaria general del PP de Madrid, Ana Camins, pidió al PSOE, tras conocer esta decisión de la Junta Electoral, que "deje de embarrar la precampaña".
((Habrá ampliación))
