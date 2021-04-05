Estás leyendo: La Junta Electoral Provincial aprueba la lista de Ayuso con Cantó y Conde

Elecciones Madrid La Junta Electoral Provincial aprueba la lista de Ayuso con Cantó y Conde

La resolución en contestación a las denuncias del PSOE señala que cumple la normativa electoral.

Toni Cantó observa a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante la presentación de la candidatura del PP de Madrid para las elecciones a la Asamblea de Madrid en el Auditorio del Parque Lineal del Manzanares, en Madrid (España) a
Toni Cantó observa a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante la presentación de la candidatura del PP de Madrid para las elecciones a la Asamblea de Madrid   Eduardo Parra / EP

La Junta Electoral Provincial emitió este lunes una resolución en contestación a las denuncias del PSOE contra la inclusión de Toni Cantó y Agustín Conde en las candidaturas populares, desestimando las pretensiones socialistas y señalando que cumple la normativa electoral.

Por tanto, mañana se publicarán en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid las listas definitivas, donde continuarán en sus puestos originales tanto Toni Cantó como Agustín Conde.

La resolución, firmada por el presidente de la Junta Electoral, establece que dicho organismo entiende que la candidatura del PP cumple con todos los requisitos legales establecidos en la normativa electoral, habiendo subsanado las deficiencias en el periodo voluntario de subsanación.

La secretaria general del PP de Madrid, Ana Camins, pidió al PSOE, tras conocer esta decisión de la Junta Electoral, que "deje de embarrar la precampaña".

((Habrá ampliación))

