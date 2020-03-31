MADRID
El Centro de Investigación de Enfermedades Infecciosas de Braunschweig está preparando la realización de cientos de miles de pruebas de anticuerpos que se harían en las próximas semanas y permitirían a quienes cuenten con anticuerpos de coronavirus obtener un "certificado de inmunidad" con el que podrían estar exentos del confinamiento, según ha informado la revista Der Spiegel.
De ser aprobada esta iniciativa por las autoridades, hasta 100.000 personas podrían someterse a la prueba en una primera oleada desde principios de abril, según la revista.
Un positivo habilitaría a esa persona para salir de casa y si se obtienen muchos en una zona, permitirían relajar las restricciones en la misma asumiendo que existe una "inmunidad comunitaria".
El epidemiólogo que lidera el proyecto, Gerard Krause, ha explicado a Der Spiegel que quienes son inmunes "podrían recibir una cartilla de vacunación que les permitiría estar exentos" de las "restricciones para trabajar".
Alemania tiene una de las tasas de mortalidad más bajas del mundo por coronavirus, lo que muchos expertos atribuyen a la distribución y realización de numerosas pruebas del coronavirus.
