La emergencia del coronavirus ERC votará en contra de la prórroga del estado de alarma y deja su continuidad en el aire

"No es el mecanismo adecuado. La centralización ha sido un error. Nos abstuvimos por responsabilidad y para dar un voto de confianza al gobierno español. Y pedimos rectificación en la retirada de competencias y espacios de soberanía. No lo han hecho. No podemos seguir dando nuestros votos para facilitar este estado de alarma", afirman desde ERC.

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián / EFE, Pool

ERC votará 'no' a la prórroga del estado de alarma solicitada por el Gobierno y que se debatirá el miércoles en el Congreso. El grupo liderado por Gabriel Rufián en el Congreso pasará de la abstención al rechazo debido, según la formación catalana, a que el estado de alarma no es el "mecanismo adecuado" para afrontar la desescalada del confinamiento provocado por la covid-19.

"El estado de alarma no es el mecanismo adecuado. Se ha demostrado que no lo era durante toda esta crisis y así lo hemos denunciado. La centralización ha sido un error. Nos abstuvimos por responsabilidad y para dar un voto de confianza al Gobierno español. Y pedimos rectificación en la retirada de competencias y espacios de soberanía. No lo han hecho. No han escuchado. No podemos seguir dando nuestros votos para facilitar este estado de alarma", lamentan desde el Grupo Republicano.

