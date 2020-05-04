madrid
ERC votará 'no' a la prórroga del estado de alarma solicitada por el Gobierno y que se debatirá el miércoles en el Congreso. El grupo liderado por Gabriel Rufián en el Congreso pasará de la abstención al rechazo debido, según la formación catalana, a que el estado de alarma no es el "mecanismo adecuado" para afrontar la desescalada del confinamiento provocado por la covid-19.
"El estado de alarma no es el mecanismo adecuado. Se ha demostrado que no lo era durante toda esta crisis y así lo hemos denunciado. La centralización ha sido un error. Nos abstuvimos por responsabilidad y para dar un voto de confianza al Gobierno español. Y pedimos rectificación en la retirada de competencias y espacios de soberanía. No lo han hecho. No han escuchado. No podemos seguir dando nuestros votos para facilitar este estado de alarma", lamentan desde el Grupo Republicano.
((Habrá ampliación))
