madrid
El Senado acogerá un debate monográfico sobre la gestión de la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus entre el Gobierno, las autonomías y los partidos políticos el 30 de abril. La Mesa de la Comisión General de las Comunidades Autónomas ha fijado este jueves la fecha para celebrar esta sesión, después de que la Mesa de la Cámara Alta aprobara lo aprobara la pasada semana, gracias a la suma de los votos de PP y de PNV.
Los grupos (incluido el PSOE) reclaman la presencia del Gobierno en el debate, pero todavía no se conoce si el que acudirá será el líder del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, o lo hará uno de los ministros.
((Habrá ampliación))
