La emergencia del coronavirus Gobierno y Comunidades debatirán sobre el coronavirus en el Senado el 30 de abril

La Mesa de la Comisión General de las Comunidades Autónomas acuerda fijar el 30 de abril como la fecha para que el Ejecutivo, las autonomías y los partidos celebren un debate monográfico sobre la gestión de la pandemia

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, interviene para responder a la oposición en el pleno del Senado. EFE/Kiko Huesca
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una sesión de control al Ejecutivo en el Senado / EFE

madrid

El Senado acogerá un debate monográfico sobre la gestión de la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus entre el Gobierno, las autonomías y los partidos políticos el 30 de abril. La Mesa de la Comisión General de las Comunidades Autónomas ha fijado este jueves la fecha para celebrar esta sesión, después de que la Mesa de la Cámara Alta aprobara lo aprobara la pasada semana, gracias a la suma de los votos de PP y de PNV.

Los grupos (incluido el PSOE) reclaman la presencia del Gobierno en el debate, pero todavía no se conoce si el que acudirá será el líder del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, o lo hará uno de los ministros.

((Habrá ampliación))

