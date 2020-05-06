Estás leyendo: El Padre Ángel agradece en una carta al vicepresidente Iglesias su trabajo "por un mundo mejor" durante la pandemia

Emergencia del coronavirus El Padre Ángel agradece en una carta al vicepresidente Iglesias su trabajo "por un mundo mejor" durante la pandemia

El presidente de la ONG Mensajeros por la Paz envió esta misiva al vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 el lunes. "Si ahora estamos empezando a ver la luz tras este 'terremoto' es porque hemos trabajado todos juntos".

El Padre Angel, junto al vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias. DANI GAGO
El Padre Ángel, en una comparecencia en la que anunció que, junto a la ONCE, su ONG realizaría consultas y llamadas para atender a ciegos católicos que puedan encontrar "consuelo espiritual" en los sacerdotes.

MADRID

Actualizado:

A.L.M.

Ángel García Rodríguez, presidente de la ONG Mensajeros por la Paz, ha agradecido al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, su trabajo y el de su equipo durante la pandemia del coronavirus: "Ayudáis a conseguir que un mundo mejor sea posible", asegura en una carta a Iglesias a la que ha accedido Público

La misiva del Padre Ángel, fechada el 4 de mayo, bendice al vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, y le pide a su vez que éste bendiga al religioso. "Si ahora estamos empezando a ver la luz tras este 'terremoto' es gracias a que hemos trabajado todos juntos por un objetivo común", reza el texto. 

El Padre Ángel: "Si ahora estamos empezando a ver la luz tras este 'terremoto' es gracias a que hemos trabajado todos juntos por un objetivo común"

El padre Ángel también da las gracias "a Dios" por "encontrar a un pueblo tan solidario, unos profesionales tan entregados en ayudar desinteresadamente a los demás como los sanitarios, transportistas" y los "cuerpos de seguridad".

La carta comienza con la narración del padre Ángel, aún confinado en casa, repasando algunas de las labores de Mensajeros por la Paz durante la emergencia de la covid-19. El religioso y su ONG, asegura, han pasado "mucho tiempo de rodillas rezando y de pie ante muchos frentes abiertos en residencias, en casas de mujeres maltratadas, en hogares de niños de Mensajeros por la Paz", además de repartir alimentos a personas sin recursos, "arropando en lo posible a las personas sin hogar". 

La iglesia de San Antón -en pleno centro de Madrid- , apunta, mantiene sus puertas cerradas, pero está abierta "rezando 24 horas online con oraciones y responsos, por muchas personas.por todos los que trabajáis y por los muchos que se han ido", apostilla.

