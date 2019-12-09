ERC descarta el acuerdo con el PSOE antes de Navidad

La portavoz y secretaria general adjunta de ERC, Marta Vilalta, ha descartado este lunes en rueda de prensa que puedan llegar a un acuerdo con el PSOE para investir a Pedro Sánchez antes de Navidad y ve más probable que, si hay acuerdo, se sustancie en enero: "Vemos muy lejos que pueda ser antes de Navidad y antes de Fin de Año, básicamente por los días que quedan y porque hay cuestiones que tienen que pasar y que influyen. Nosotros no tenemos prisa".
Vilalta hacía referencia a las diversas decisiones judiciales que se tienen que dar en los próximos días como la eventual inhabilitación del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra; la decisión sobre la euroorden sobre el expresidente Carles Puigdemont, cuya vista está prevista para el 16 de diciembre, y la decisión sobre la inmunidad del líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, que el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE pronunciará el 19 de diciembre; además del congreso de los republicanos del 20, 21 y 22 del mismo mes.
En la víspera de la tercera reunión que los republicanos mantendrán con los socialistas, Vilalta ha expresado que la apuesta por la vía del diálogo incluye un rechazo a la vía judicial y ha advertido: "Si el PSOE tiene mucha prisa, lo que tiene que hacer es moverse rápido y hacer los gestos más rápido. Será la manera de acelerar las negociaciones".
