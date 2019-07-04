Esquerra Republicana ha pedido explicaciones al Ministerio de Hacienda por la adquisición de un vehículo blindado valorado en casi medio millón de euros destinado a prestar servicio en el Palacio de la Zarzuela y pregunta por qué esa compra no se carga al presupuesto de la Casa del Rey.
Según distintas informaciones, el Ministerio de Hacienda ha sacado una nueva licitación por un importe de hasta 454.000 euros para comprar un "vehículo blindado de alta representación" con destino a la Familia Real, y ERC ha mostrado su sorpresa por el hecho de que esa adquisición no se haya cargado al presupuesto de la Casa del Rey.
"¿Comparte el Gobierno la decisión de que sea Hacienda el que asuma el gasto?", pregunta en el Congreso Gabriel Rufián
En una serie de preguntas registradas en el Congreso, el portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, pide saber "¿por qué realiza el Ministerio de Hacienda ese gasto y no la Casa Real?". "¿Comparte el Gobierno la decisión de que sea Hacienda el que asuma el gasto? -insiste-. ¿Cuántos gastos de la Casa Real o para uso de la Casa Real ha asumido el Ministerio en los últimos diez años?
También cuestiona el procedimiento empleado y pide explicaciones por el hecho de que se haya realizado por la vía de urgencia "en un proceso opaco y con una injustificada falta de transparencia". "¿Por qué omitió en la licitación que el vehículo era para la Casa Real?", pregunta Rufián.
El dirigente de ERC quiere saber también de quién partió la iniciativa de comprar ese vehículo blindado y pregunta al Gobierno si considera que el precio de 454.000 euros está realmente justificado.
