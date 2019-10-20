Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ertzaintza La Ertzaintza carga en Bilbao contra las más de 200 personas concentradas "contra el fascismo" durante el mitin de Vox

Su secretario general, Javier Ortega Smith, ha salido del Palacio Euskalduna y se ha acercado hasta los mandos de la Ertzaintza al frente del dispositivo, para denunciar que se estaba "impidiendo el paso" a los simpatizantes de Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 4
El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, participa este sábado en un acto público de la formación celebrado en la sala multiusos de Zaragoza, donde se ha preguntado retóricamente 'en qué país estamos, que nuestra policía está abandonada' y ha c

El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, participa este sábado en un acto público de la formación celebrado en la sala multiusos de Zaragoza, donde se ha preguntado retóricamente "en qué país estamos, que nuestra policía está abandonada" y ha criticado que haya agentes "acuartelados" sin que se les deje actuar en Cataluña, mientras el Gobierno "mira para otro lado". EFE/ Toni Galán

La Ertzaintza ha cargado contra las más de 200 personas concentradas frente al Palacio Euskalduna de Bilbao, convocadas por Sare Antifaxista, con motivo de la celebración de un mitin de Vox, en el que participan su presidente, Santiago Abascal, y su secretario general, Javier Ortega Smith.

A partir de las cinco y media de la tarde, y respondiendo al llamamiento de Sare Anifaxista, alrededor de 200 personas se han concentrado ante el Palacio Euskalduna y han lanzado gritos contra Santiago Abascal, el PNV, contra el fascismo y reclamando la amnistía.

Media hora antes, sobre las cinco de la tarde, la Ertzaintza ha cortado el tráfico desde el Sagrado Corazón hacia el Palacio Euskalduna, y ha desplegado un cordón policial para situar a los participantes en la movilización en el parque de Doña Casilda, desde donde han seguido profiriendo gritos hasta la llegada de los dirigentes de Vox.

Su secretario general, Javier Ortega Smith, ha salido del Palacio Euskalduna y se ha acercado hasta los mandos de la Ertzaintza al frente del dispositivo, para denunciar que se estaba "impidiendo el paso" a los simpatizantes de Vox.

Según ha denunciado ante los agentes Ortega Smith, "esta gentuza viene a presionar, a coaccionar y a intentar que este acto no se pueda celebrar". Tras ello, ha preguntado a los ertzainas "quién ha autorizado esta concentración" y "por qué no se ha disuelto inmediatamente".

En ese momento, los gritos de los concentrados se han incrementado y la Ertzaintza ha comenzado a cargar contra las personas que participaban en la movilización, algunas de ellas con 'ikurriñas' y 'senyeras'.

Los participantes en la concentración se han dispersado hacia las calles adyacentes, y han corrido por la Gran Vía hacia la zona de Pozas, donde han cruzado en la carretera varios contenedores a los que han prendido fuego.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad