Himalaya Muere un montañero español en el Himalaya

"El montañero de 44 años murió después de que su cuerda se desatara mientras trataba de escalar la montaña", asegura el director de la agencia  encargada del rescate. 

Carretera en el Himalaya.

Un montañero español, Luis Felipe Valverde Guzman, madrileño de 44 años, murió el sábado cuando trataba de hacer cumbre en el pico Chukima Go (6.258 metros de altitud) en el Himalaya nepalí, informó a Efe la directora del Departamento de Turismo de Nepal, Meera Acharya.

El director de la agencia Annapurna Treks and Expedition, Kami Sherpa, encargada de recuperar el cadáver y rescatar a otro español que resultó ileso, dijo a Efe que "el montañero de 44 años murió después de que su cuerda se desatara mientras trataba de escalar la montaña" y que, "como resultado, debió de deslizarse en la nieve".

Sherpa, que habla español, señaló: "Me pidieron que los rescatara. No sé quiénes eran ni a qué agencia de expediciones pertenecían". Y explicó que, tras 24 horas, logró localizar al superviviente y a su compañero fallecido y trasladarlos en helicóptero a la capital nepalí, a unos 250 kilómetros de distancia.

Pocos permisos de escalada

Meera Acharya manifestó a Efe que ninguno de los dos montañeros contaban con los permisos de escalada y que el superviviente es David Suela Fernández. "La investigación está en curso. La información inicial sugiere que estaban escalando la montaña de manera ilegal", aseguró Acharya.

Según la fuente, sólo dos españoles habían recibido permisos para escalar el Chukima Go este otoño, "pero los nombres del escalador fallecido y el superviviente no estaban en el listado del departamento".

El español con vida, que había sido ingresado en un hospital de Katmandú, ya ha sido dado de alta. "Hemos incautado el pasaporte del superviviente y procederemos a llevar a cabo acciones legales contra él", concluyó la directora del Departamento de Turismo.

Durante la temporada de escalada de otoño en Nepal, que finaliza a mediados de noviembre, las autoridades nepalíes habían entregado permisos a 998 montañeros extranjeros.

