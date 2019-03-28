El comisario jubilado Villarejo ha tratado de relacionar en su declaración de este jueves a la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría con la operación de espionaje a Pablo Iglesias.

Villarejo ha declarado este jueves como imputado sobre la documentación que tenía en su poder del líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y ha negado que la obtuviera en el marco de una "operación política", sino de "una investigación policial", y que el "solo" la "vehiculizó" en el ámbito policial.



Según la Cadena Ser, el comisario jubilado ha declarado que la citada operación se inició tras unas palabras de Sáenz de Santamaría -"la pequeñita", como la llama- sobre la gran subida de Podemos en intención de voto en detrimento del PSOE y que había que compensar la situación.

Aprovechando su traslado a la Audiencia Nacional desde la prisión de Estremera, en la que lleva más de un año interno, el juez del caso Villarejo, que es también el del 11-M, ha decidido asimismo interrogarle, junto a los fiscales del caso Tándem, acerca de la documentación que le ha sido intervenida relativa a un teléfono que le fue sustraído a una colaboradora de Podemos en 2016.

En el marco de esa investigación, que ha dado pie a la apertura de una décima pieza del caso Villarejo, en la que este miércoles Iglesias se personó como perjudicado, el excomisario, según su abogado, ha asegurado que su cliente "no ha revelado ninguna información privada" del líder de Podemos.

"Es una cuestión interna personal y no es una operación política como se ha publicado", ha indicado el letrado que no ha querido aportar más datos al estar esta pieza bajo secreto. No obstante, ha destacado que Villarejo tampoco "ha participado en ninguna campaña" ni ha robado documentos o un pendrive con información de Pablo Iglesias y que no ha hecho "ningún uso indebido de esa información".