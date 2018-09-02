La ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, asegura que la propuesta de reforma del Estatuto pactada por PNV y EH Bildu en el Parlamento Vasco "no tiene ninguna opción" de salir adelante.
"Absolutamente ninguna. No se puede aceptar una división entre nacionalidad y ciudadanía ni una consulta habilitante previa", afirma en una entrevista que publica hoy El Correo. Además, la ministra señala que el PSE, aunque socio de coalición del PNV en el Gobierno Vasco, ya ha advertido a los nacionalistas de que "por ahí no puede ir".
Celaá añade que el lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, es "sensato" y sabe que si se alinea sólo con la posición nacionalista la sociedad "no está ahí". "Hay un amplísimo campo para trabajar en el que todo el mundo se sienta cómodo", subraya.
Sobre las transferencias pendientes a Euskadi, la ministra portavoz reconoce que será "difícil" fijar fechas concretas para esos traspasos, aunque apuesta por sentarse a negociar e ir viendo cuáles son los momentos más idóneos para hacerlo.
También la ministra se refiere al acercamiento de presos de ETA a prisiones vascas y deja claro que cuando se haga "será individualizado y conforme a la ley y a las juntas de tratamiento de las cárceles". "No habrá un acercamiento colectivo como hizo Aznar en su día y se hará de forma transparente porque se informará a las asociaciones de víctimas", ha remarcado la política.
En relación con los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019, Celaá indica que el Gobierno está en disposición de hablar con todos y sacarlos adelante y para ello espera lograr el apoyo de los partidos catalanes.
