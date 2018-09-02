Metro de Madrid reabre este domingo las líneas 9 y 2 tras las obras de modernización y renovación de las instalaciones que se han realizado a lo largo del verano, ha informado la Comunidad en un comunicado. Con la apertura del último tramo entre San Cipriano y Arganda del Rey todas las estaciones de la línea 9 volverán a prestar servicio con normalidad.
En la línea 2 el servicio también queda restablecido en la estación de Banco de España, por lo que el tramo entre Sol y Retiro ya prestará servicio con normalidad salvo en la estación de Sevilla, donde los trenes continuarán sin realizar parada. Las obras de la línea 9 se han venido desarrollando en cinco fases desde el pasado 30 de junio y han afectado a distintos tramos de la línea, comprendidos entre las estaciones de Arganda del Rey y Avenida de América.
El objetivo de los trabajos ha sido conseguir una mejora en los índices de seguridad, disponibilidad y confort. Para ello, Metro ha realizado actuaciones en la señalización ferroviaria, los sistemas de señalización y energía y también en los sistemas de comunicaciones.
La línea 7B y 12 (Metrosur) continúan cerradas
Por otro lado, siguen avanzando las obras en las líneas 7B y 12. El servicio en línea 7B entre las estaciones Hospital del Henares y Estadio Metropolitano continuará suspendido hasta su reapertura, el 15 de septiembre. Las obras en la línea 7B completarán las actuaciones de impermeabilización del túnel, para evitar las filtraciones de agua en algunos puntos de la línea.
Durante su ejecución Metro de Madrid seguirá ofreciendo un servicio sustitutivo de autobuses que recorre el tramo cortado, con paradas que coincidirán con la ubicación de las estaciones afectadas. Por su parte, continúan los trabajos de renovación y mejora de la línea 12 (Metrosur) entre las estaciones Móstoles Central y Juan de la Cierva.
Las obras permitirán la reparación de la plataforma de hormigón de la vía, la reparación de las canaletas y la sustitución de tacos elásticos por placas de fijación directa. El tramo norte permanecerá cerrado hasta el 14 de octubre.
