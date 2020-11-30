MADRIDActualizado:
La portavoz de EH Bildu en el Congreso, Mertxe Aizpurua, ha participado este lunes en el acto de recuerdo a Ernest Lluch organizado por el Congreso, cuyo homenaje coincide con el 20 aniversario de su asesinato por ETA. Es la primera vez que la izquierda soberanista vasca acude a un acto en recuerdo al exministro de Sanidad, aunque sí había participado en dos ocasiones en el homenaje a las víctimas del terrorismo que se celebra en la Cámara Baja cada año.
Este hecho coincide con las críticas de la derecha y de algunos barones y exdirigentes del PSOE al acuerdo entre el Gobierno y Bildu para facilitar su apoyo al proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado, que previsiblemente saldrá adelante en el Congreso para ser remitido al Senado.
Asimismo, este gesto ocurre días después de las palabras que el diputado de Bildu Jon Iñárritu dedicó a Antonio Salvá, diputado de Vox víctima de ETA. "Tiene mi solidaridad profunda", expresó el diputado de Bildu en referencia al asesinato del hijo del parlamentario cometido por la banda terrorista.
El acto, celebrado en la sala del Congreso dedicada al exministro de Sanidad, Sala Ernest Lluch, ha sido inaugurado por la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, y ha sido clausurado por el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.
Ha contado con la presencia de Enric Lluch, sobrino de Ernest Lluch, del presidente de la Fundación Ernest Lluch, Joan Majó, y de Félix Lobo, colaborador del exministro. Asimismo, han participado algunos de los exministros que han ocupado la cartera de Sanidad en los sucesivos gobiernos, como la actual vicepresidenta segunda del Congreso, Ana Pastor, y las exministras Elena Salgado Méndez y María Luisa Carcedo, entre otros.
Además de Mertxe Aizpurua, al homenaje han acudido otros portavoces y miembros de los diferentes grupos en la Cámara Baja: Adriana Lastra (PSOE), Guillermo Mariscal (PP), Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (Vox), Sofía Castañón (Unidas Podemos), Gabriel Rufián (ERC), Guillermo Díaz (Cs) y Mikel Legarda (PNV).
