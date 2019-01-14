El exalcalde de Boadilla del Monte implica a Rajoy en la financiación ilegal del PP

Arturo González Panero, exalcalde de Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), implicó a Mariano Rajoy en la financiación ilegal del PP en su declaración ante el juez el 28 de noviembre, según recoge El Mundo.

Durante esta declaración González Panero explica de forma detallada la implicación del expresidente del Gobierno en estas operaciones. En concreto, ha recordado que en 2004 coincidió en un evento con Rajoy y que le dijo: “Alcalde, haz caso a Luis”. “¿Qué Luis?”, preguntó González Panadero entonces. “Luis Bárcenas, hazlo cuando se pueda", le habría contestado Rajoy.



En la grabación de la declaración que adelanta El Mundo, detalla que meses más tarde había recibido una llamada del extesorero del PP para que adjudicara “un contrato para el mantenimiento de calles de Boadilla a la Constructora Hispánica en un contrato de diez años prorrogables”.

Ante la negativa de González Panadero, fue el turno de Francisco Correa, quien le ofreció “tres millones de pesetas". Sin embargo las llamadas no cesaron: "Me volvió a llamar Bárcenas y le dije que yo adjudicaba el concurso pero que si saltaba el escándalo, diría que me lo había ordenado él", declaró. Un riesgo que Bárcenas no quiso aceptar: “Me dijo que eran empresas que colaboraban con el partido en campañas electorales pero que si mi respuesta era esa era mejor que no hiciera nada", detalló exalcalde de Boadilla.