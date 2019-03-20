La Abogacía del Estado ha recusado al juez de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 3 de Madrid, José Yusty Bastarreche, que suspendió de forma provisional la licencia de obras del Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial para exhumar al dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid han informado de que la Abogacía del Estado ha presentado un escrito en el juzgado en el que plantea la recusación del magistrado al entender que no puede resolver este asunto tras haber redactado en 2007 un artículo titulado Gobierno y armada española en la monarquía absoluta.
En dicho artículo sobre la ley de memoria histórica José Yusti acusaba al entonces presidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, de revivir "con oscuras intenciones todos los hechos y situaciones que llevaron a nuestra patria a aquellos momentos difíciles".
