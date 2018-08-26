"Lo que me parece triste es que se destierre ahora la figura de Franco y cuarenta años después esté otro dictador gobernando este país, que se salta la democracia y que quiere acabar con el Senado a la torera", sostiene Carmen Luisa Castro, la alcaldesa del municipio tinerfeño de Güimar, del PP.
En una entrevista publicada este domingo por Diario de Avisos, la edil ha señalado que Sánchez está jugando "con remover el odio y dividir otra vez a España en dos bandos". Pero al mismo tiempo considera que "hay que tener en cuenta la memoria histórica para no olvidarla".
Castro, que evita calificar directamente a Sánchez de dictador, ha dicho que "lo que es evidente es que [el presidente] se está cargando la democracia". "Yo creo en la democracia y considero que todos tengan sus ideas, pero no está bien que se tome una decisión así sin tener en cuenta, por ejemplo, al Senado, como ha hecho Sánchez con un decretazo", ha expresado la alcaldesa conservadora a cuenta del Real Decreto Ley aprobado este viernes.
La edil ha asegurado que en la plaza del Ayuntamiento de Güimar hay una "cruz de esa etapa". Y, en el caso de que tuvieran que quitarla, "como quieren quitar el Valle de los Caídos", tendrían que "quitar el 80% de las leyes que son de la época franquista, los embalses, los colegios públicos...". Pese a no declararse franquista, insiste en que "no se puede imponer y arrasar con todo lo que se hizo entonces".
