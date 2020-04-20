Estás leyendo: El exministro Morenés sigue acumulando pluriempleos: asume la presidencia de una empresa energética

Tras ser nombrado en noviembre de 2019 presidente del consejo de administración de la empresa Amper Ingenio, ahora el ex ministro de Defensa es el nuevo presidente de Kuitver Energía.

Pedro Morenés en una imagen de cuando era ministro de Defensa.ñ (ARCHIVO)

El exministro de Defensa Pedro Morenés se ha convertido en nuevo presidente del consejo de administración de la empresa Kuitver Energía, una empresa del sector energético, según recoge el Portal de Transparencia de la Administración General del Estado.

De esta forma, el que fuera ministro de Defensa entre 2011 y 2016 en el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy se reincorpora a esta empresa especializada en I+D+i que promueve y facilita el estudio y financiación de proyectos innovadores en sectores industriales y tecnológicos nacionales e internacionales.

Según el Boletín Oficial del Registro Mercantil (Borme), Morenés ya estaba vinculado a la empresa Kuitver Estudios en 2012, cuyo consejero delegado es ahora Francisco Verdía Rodríguez y, el director general Jesús Vicenti Huete.

Según consta en su página web, en los últimos cinco años ha levantado 170 millones de euros en fondos para sus clientes, movilizando, así, hasta 650 millones de euros en torno a 300 proyectos y 80 empresas.

En noviembre del año pasado, Morenés se convirtió también en el nuevo presidente del consejo de administración de la empresa Amper Ingenio, surgida tras la adquisición por parte de Amper del 50% más una de las acciones de Ingenio 3000.

