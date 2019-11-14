Público
Puertas giratorias El exministro de Defensa Morenés ficha por una empresa salvada por el Gobierno de Rajoy

El que también fuera embajador de España en Estados Unidos es el nuevo presidente del consejo de administración de la empresa Amper Ingenio. La Oficina de Conflictos de Intereses dio el visto bueno al fichaje a finales de septiembre.

El exministro de Defensa, Pedro Morenés, en una imagen de archivo. /EFE

El exministro de Defensa Pedro Morenés es el nuevo presidente del consejo de administración de la empresa Amper Ingenio, que pertenece al Grupo Amper, según recoge el Portal de Transparencia de la Administración General del Estado.

El Gobierno del expresidente Mariano Rajoy intervino en un decisivo proceso para el Grupo Amper en 2014, "garantizando la viabilidad" de la filial Amper Programas de Electrónica y Comunicaciones S.A. El Consejo de Ministros aprobó entonces una venta estratégica para la empresa. Operación que estuvo dirigida por Morenés, el que fuera ministro de Defensa entre 2011 y 2016 sin carrera diplomática.

Ahora, el que también fuera embajador de España en Estados Unidos se convierte en presidente de una de las filiales del Grupo Amper. La Oficina de Conflictos de Intereses dio el visto bueno al fichaje a finales de septiembre. 

La compañía que presidirá a partir de ahora se dedica a la investigación y desarrollo de técnicas para la toma de datos en las redes de transporte de energía eléctrica para la auscultación y detección de defectos de forma automática.

La llegada de Morenés a Amper Ingenio se produce después de que, en julio de este año, se anunciara su nombramiento como presidente del consejo asesor de la firma global de búsqueda de directivos y consultoría de liderazgo Talengo.

