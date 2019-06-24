Público
Extrema derecha Abascal se reúne con el líder del Partido Republicano de Chile, defensor de Pinochet

José Antonio Kast, conocido como el Bolsonaro chileno, está realizando una serie de contactos en Europa con partidos “con los que comparte planteamientos” como la prohibición del aborto.

24/06/2019 - El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, y su portavoz parlamentario, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, en una reunión con el líder del Partido Republicano de Chile, José Antonio Kast. / EUROPA PRESS - VOX

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, se ha reunido este lunes con José Antonio Kast, candidato a la presidencia chilena y defensor de la dictadura de Pinochet. El partido ultraconservador del llamado el Bolsonaro chileno está realizando una serie de contactos en Europa con partidos “con los que comparte planteamientos” como la prohibición del aborto.

Vox ha explicado que ambos dirigentes políticos han intercambiado opiniones sobre la situación política de ambos países, a los que se han referido como "naciones hermanas" y "ha quedado clara la buena sintonía" entre ambos, que coinciden en que valores como la vida y la familia están siendo "atacados por las imposiciones ideológicas de la izquierda".

Kast tiene un mensaje político muy crítico con los partidos de izquierdas, contra el aborto y ya ha manifestado en varias ocasiones su afinidad con Vox, partido al que deseó un gran éxito en las pasadas elecciones generales recurriendo a un calificativo también usado por Abascal, "la derecha sin complejos".

No es la primera vez que ambos partidos mantienen contactos, el pasado mes de marzo Javier García visitó a varias formaciones afines en Chile en representación del partido de extrema derecha liderado por Abascal.

