Fallece Ascensión Mendieta, símbolo de la lucha de las víctimas del franquismo 

La mujer consiguió que la Justicia de Argentina ordenara la exhumación de su padre, Timoteo, que estaba enterrado en una fosa común en el cementerio de Guadalajara tras ser fusilado por el régimen de Franco. Tenía 93 años. 

Ascensión Mendieta durante el entierro de su padre, Timoteo Mendieta, asesinado en 1939 por las fuerzas del franquismo.REUTERS/Juan Medina

Ascensión Mendieta ya descansa en paz. La mujer que logró que la Justicia de Argentina interviniera para sacar a su padre, Timoteo, de una fosa común en el cementerio de Guadalajara ha fallecido este martes con 94 años.

"Sigo con ilusión. Quiero dar un entierro digno a mi padre y que me entierren con él", decía Ascensión a Público en una entrevista de mayo de 2017. Apenas un mes después, en junio, las pruebas de ADN confirmaron que la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) había encontrado los restos de su padre y que Ascensión podía poner punto y final a la lucha de una vida entera. 

La exhumación de los restos de Timoteo Mendieta fue posible gracias a la orden de la Justicia de Argentina y los trabajos de la ARMH que fueron financiados en un 50% por el sindicato noruego de electricistas Elogit. 

((SEGUIRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))

