Familia Ruiz Mateos Los hermanos Ruiz-Mateos vuelven a ser condenados a penas de cárcel por estafa 

Los seis hijos de José María Ruiz-Mateos, a los que el Supremo ya impuso dos años y seis meses de prisión en 2018, han recibido condenas de hasta dos años por estafa agravada en la Audiencia Provincial de Palma.

Momento del juicio en la Audiencia de Palma a los seis hermanos Ruiz-Mateos. EFE/Cati Cladera

La Audiencia Provincial de Baleares ha condenado a los hermanos Ruiz-Mateos (José María, Álvaro, Alfonso, Zoilo, Pablo y Javier) a penas de entre dos años de cárcel y un año y nueve meses y a pagar 9.000 euros a cada uno de ellos de multa y una indemnización de 12,7 millones de euros por un delito de estafa agravada por la compra del hotel Eurocalas en Mallorca.

En concreto, a dos de ellos (Pablo y Javier), les condena a dos años de cárcel y al resto (José María, Álvaro, Alfonso y Zoilo) a la pena de un y nueve meses de cárcel. El Tribunal declara la responsabilidad civil subsidiaria de las entidades Bastimentero, Calwell y Clesa, pertenecientes a Nueva Rumasa y, tal como se avanzó en el juicio, se absuelve a un primo de los Ruiz-Mateos, al haberse retirado la acusación contra el mismo.

En la sentencia, los magistrados consideran que existió "engaño omisivo al ocultar la existencia de un gravamen hipotecario" sobre el único bien ofrecido en garantía --el hotel Cervantes-- y que antes de la venta del Eurocalas se gravó "con una carga superior al precio de compra pactado por éste", algo que determinan que "hace inviable e ineficaz la garantía ofrecida" para asegurar "el pago de la totalidad del precio por la venta del Hotel Eurocalas".

Cabe recordar que en octubre de 2018, el Tribunal Supremo ya condenó a los seis hermanos a dos años y medio de prisión por otra estafa agravada, en relación a la compra de dos hoteles, uno en Mallorca y otro en San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria).

