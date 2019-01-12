El FBI investigó si Trump trabajaba "en secreto" para Rusia

El FBI inició una investigación para determinar si el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, trabajaba "secretamente" para Rusia, después de que el mandatario despidiera al entonces director de ese cuerpo de inteligencia, James Comey, informó el diario The New York Times.
De acuerdo al rotativo neoyorquino, que cita de manera anónima a ex funcionarios del FBI y otras fuentes cercanas a la investigación, la cúpula de la agencia de inteligencia estaba "preocupada" por el comportamiento de Trump tras el despido de Comey.
"Se preocuparon tanto por el comportamiento del presidente que comenzaron a investigar si había estado trabajando en nombre de Rusia contra los intereses estadounidenses", apunta el periódico.
Los investigadores debían considerar si las acciones de Trump constituían una posible amenaza para la seguridad nacional de EEUU e intentaron determinar si el mandatario estaba trabajando a sabiendas para Moscú o si, sin saberlo, había caído bajo su influencia.
Esa investigación del FBI también examinó si Trump cometió obstrucción a la justicia con el despido de Comey, dado que el presidente vinculó al funcionario con la investigación de la conocida como "trama rusa".
El fiscal especial Robert Mueller investiga desde mayo de 2017, de manera independiente al Gobierno, los posibles lazos entre miembros de la campaña de Trump y el Kremlin, al que las agencias de inteligencia acusan de interferir en los comicios de 2016 a favor del candidato republicano, además del supuesto delito de obstrucción a la justicia.
Según la publicación del Times, Trump llamó la atención del FBI cuando pidió a Rusia que piratease los correos electrónicos de la candidata demócrata a ser presidenta de EEUU, Hillary Clinton, durante una conferencia de prensa en la campaña electoral.
Asimismo, Trump se negó a criticar a Moscú durante la campaña electoral y ha elogiado en varias ocasiones al presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, teóricamente antagonista a los intereses del país norteamericano.
Las fuentes del Times argumentaron que la preocupación del FBI creció cuando el exespía británico Christopher Steele reunió información comprometedora sobre Trump que aseguraba que la inteligencia rusa le había contactado con el objetivo de chantajearle en el futuro y lograr su apoyo en diversos asuntos de política exterior.
