Fernando Simón da positivo por coronavirus en una primera prueba

La Moncloa ha informado que está a la espera de los datos de confirmación de su "posible positivo" por covid-19.

Fernando Simón durante una telecomparecencia. EFE
madrid

público / europa press

Moncloa ha informado este lunes de que el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha dado positivo por coronavirus y está a la espera de los datos de confirmación, detectado esta misma noche.

(Habrá ampliación)

