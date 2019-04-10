Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Financiación Cs Concejales de Cs en Madrid compraron su puesto en las listas electorales de 2015

El actual portavoz del partido en Alcobendas admite que pagó 2.500 euros para concurrir como número uno de la lista.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Horario Rico, edil de Cs en Alcobendas. / CIUDADANOS

Horario Rico, edil de Cs en Alcobendas. / CIUDADANOS

Las listas de 2015 de Ciudadanos en algunos municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid se elaboraron por la compra de los puestos. Los candidatos tenían que abonar de su bolsillo una cantidad de dinero, que dependía del puesto al que querían llegar, según han denunciado concejales y exmiembros del partido.

Así lo desvela el actual portavoz de Cs de Alcobendas, Horacio Rico, a El Mundo, quien admite que dio 2.500 euros al partido para concurrir como número uno de la lista. El mismo patrón se siguió en Arroyomolinos, donde el exmiembro del partido Juan José González pagó 600 euros por ir sexto, y 1.200 para que su hija ocupara el quinto puesto.

Según recoge el diario, estas aportaciones serían "a fondo perdido en el caso de obtener el acta de concejal". Los que se quedaban fuera, podían recuperar el dinero en varias cuotas a lo largo de tres años. Pero esta devolución tenía que correr a cargo de los que conseguían entrar en el Ayuntamiento.

En San Sebastián de los Reyes y en Fuenlabrada se pagaron 18.000 y 11.000 euros por estar en lo alto de las listas

La denuncia llega más de un año después de que miembros de una Plataforma de exafiliados de Ciudadanos aseguraran que existen varios casos de este tipo de financiación. Lo hicieron en la comisión de investigación de la financiación de los partidos en el Senado, en donde detallaron que en San Sebastián de los Reyes y en Fuenlabrada se pagaron 18.000 y 11.000 euros por estar en lo alto de las listas electorales.

Desde Cs, por su parte, se aferran al visto bueno del Tribunal de Cuentas, que aseguraba en 2018 que "no existe infracción alguna sancionable imputable". "Se financió estrictamente dentro de los márgenes que establece la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (Loreg)", defienden desde el partido.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad