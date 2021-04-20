El fiscal Zaragoza presenta a Delgado su renuncia "irrevocable" como refuerzo de Antidroga en el Campo de Gibraltar

El fiscal del Tribunal Supremo Javier Zaragoza ha presentado ante la fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, su renuncia "irrevocable" al cargo como refuerzo de la Fiscalía Antidroga para el Campo de Gibraltar después de que la Asociación de Fiscales anunciara su intención de recurrir su nombramiento ante el Tribunal Supremo.

Así lo expone Zaragoza en un escrito con fecha de este lunes, en el que explica que "hace escasos días" ha conocido la intención de la asociación mayoritaria en la carrera fiscal de recurrir el Decreto de 15 de marzo de 2021 de la fiscal general en el que designaba al fiscal de Sala para este cargo.

"Es evidente que llevar a los tribunales mi nombramiento, con el inconveniente añadido de colocar bajo el foco no solo la estructura y funcionamiento interno del Ministerio Público, sino también, en lo que a mí concierne, una trayectoria profesional de 40 años al servicio del Ministerio Fiscal en responsabilidades especialmente relevantes, no es el mejor escenario para poder desempeñar con eficacia el cometido que me ha sido encomendado", afirma Zaragoza.

Así, considera que, "en estas circunstancias, con un nombramiento cuestionado internamente y recurrido ante los tribunales", es "especialmente complicado" cumplir con la función que le ha sido encomendada.

Añade en este sentido que "la polémica generada puede repercutir negativamente y hacer ineficaz el ejercicio de una función que solo puede ser abordada desde la más estricta y leal colaboración entre los diversos órganos del Ministerio Fiscal implicados en la resolución del problema detectado en el Campo de Gibraltar, lo que inevitablemente requiere un trabajo en equipo y la conjunción de esfuerzos".