La Fiscalía de Cantabria investiga el caso de una menor de 12 años que ha dado a luz

El sistema de protección a los menores que gestiona el Gobierno autonómico mediante el Instituto Cántabro de Servicios Sociales tenía a la menor en su programa con un expediente de protección.

Imagen de archivo un bebé recién nacido. EFE/EPA.

La Fiscalía de Cantabria ha abierto diligencias preliminares para investigar los hechos en torno a una menor de 12 años que dio a luz el pasado domingo en su casa.

Fuentes de la Fiscalía explican a Efe que este viernes, a las 13.50 horas, recibió una comunicación del ICASS (Instituto Cántabro de Servicios Sociales) en relación con estos hechos.

La Fiscalía ha abierto unas diligencias preliminares para investigar los hechos, al margen de hacer el seguimiento del expediente de protección.

El sistema de protección a los menores que gestiona el Gobierno autonómico mediante el Instituto Cántabro de Servicios Sociales tenía a la menor en su programa con un expediente de protección.

Tanto la menor como su hijo están en buen estado de salud y se ha publicado en la prensa que la familia ha trasladado su intención en dar en adopción al bebé.

