Portavoz de JxCat La Fiscalía pide a la Sala que preside Marchena en el Supremo que investigue a Laura Borràs por cuatro delitos

El Ministerio Público ve indicios de que la portavoz de JxCat en el Congreso cometió los delitos de prevaricación, malversación, fraude administrativo y falsedad documental, cuando dirigía la Institució de los Lletres Catalanes

Laura Borràs, durant l'acte de Junts per Catalunya davant la presó de Lledoners. EFE

La Fiscalía ha pedido este martes al Tribunal Supremo que investigue a la portavoz de Junts per Catalunya en el Congreso de los Diputados, Laura Borràs, por la presunta comisión de hasta cuatro delitos en la concesión de contratos cuando dirigía la Institució de los Lletres Catalanes. 

El fiscal Zaragoza firma este informe, dado a conocer el mismo día en que se constituyen las Cortes Generales

En el informe dado a conocer este martes, el Ministerio Público reclama al Alto Tribunal que remita el correspondiente suplicatorio al Congreso de los Diputados  para después tomar declaración a la diputada de JxCat como investigada. El segundo escenario que contempla la Fiscalía es que Borrás acuda a declarar voluntariamente, para lo que no sería necesario remitir el suplicatorio.

La competente para investigarla, y posteriormente decidir si abrir juicio en su contra, sería la Sala de lo Penal del Supremo, que preside el magistrado Manuel Marchena. Es la misma sala que juzgó a la cúpula del procés.

El fiscal Javier Zaragoza, quizás el más crítico con los 12 dirigentes del procés juzgados -ya en su informe final, en junio, comparó su actuación con el golpe de Estado del teniente coronel Antonio Tejero es quien firma este escrito, dado a conocer el mismo día en que se constituyen las Cortes Generales. La semana pasada trascendió que la juez del Juzgado de Instrucción Número 9 de Barcelona, Silvia López, había enviado al Supremo una exposición razonada para que asumiese la investigación por estos contratos.

En concreto, la investigación versaría sobre las presuntas irregularidades halladas en hasta 18 adjudicaciones a su amigo Isaías Herrero.  El Ministerio Público ve "claros y contundentes indicios de simulación documental continuada" por parte de Borràs, para revestir de "transparencia y objetividad" el proceso de contratación, "enmascarando" además su fraccionamiento "ilegal". 

