Público
Público

Mesa del Congreso de los Diputados DIRECTO | Abascal ratifica el desacuerdo con PP y Cs para la Mesa del Congreso

Sigue minuto a minuto la sesión constitutiva de la Cámara baja.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
26/11/2019.- La presidenta del Congreso en funciones Meritxell Batet (c) se dirige a los medios de comunicación a su llegada al Congreso con otros miembros del PSC para recoger sus credenciales como diputados electos en Madrid este martes. EFE/Emilio Nara

La presidenta del Congreso en funciones Meritxell Batet (c) se dirige a los medios de comunicación a su llegada al Congreso el pasado  martes. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El Congreso de los Diputados de la XIV Legislatura echará a andar este martes con la elección de los nuevos miembros de la Mesa presidencial en una sesión en la que el foco estará puesto en Vox y sus posibilidades de entrar o no en el órgano rector de la Cámara, así como en las coletillas para acatar la Constitución que utilizarán los diputados electos, paso previo para asumir su condición de parlamentario. De igual forma, el Senado también se constituye este martes con 265 parlamentarios, 208 de ellos elegidos por los ciudadanos el pasado 10 de noviembre y otros 57, designados por los parlamentos autonómicos. En este nuevo periodo, el PSOE de será el partido mayoritario pero sin mayoría clara, que deberá negociar en un hemiciclo con 20 partidos políticos.

[Actualiza aquí el directo]

Abascal ratifica el desacuerdo con PP y Cs para la Mesa del Congreso

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha ratificado este martes el desacuerdo con el PP y Ciudadanos para repartirse cuatro puestos de la Mesa del Congreso al recalcar que "de manera natural" le corresponden dos y no uno como le han ofrecido los populares. "Si el PP colabora con el cordón sanitario contra Vox, está en su derecho y tendrá que explicarlo a sus electores", ha escrito en un hilo en las redes sociales Abascal, que ya se encuentra en su despacho del Congreso para asistir a la Constitución de las Cortes.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad