El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, no dudó en advertir abiertamente al futuro Gobierno andaluz, que con mucha probabilidad estará compuesto por PP y Ciudadanos con el apoyo de Vox, de que su Ejecutivo actuará "si se ponen en cuestión o se recortan los derechos de las mujeres", afirmó.
Sánchez aseguró que el Gobierno va a estar muy vigilante y que, si tiene que hacerlo, utilizará "todos los instrumentos del Estado" para proteger y dar seguridad a las mujeres y a sus derechos.
El presidente del Ejecutivo indicó que espera que el nuevo Gobierno andaluz, que dio por hecho que estará gobernado por el PP, "tenga un proyecto respetuoso con el autogobierno de Andalucía, con la España autonómica y la Constitución".
Y esta advertencia la hizo tras criticar el acuerdo de PP y Ciudadanos con Vox, porque dijo que "estar al mismo tiempo con el sentido común y los extremistas no es posible".
Sánchez criticó abiertamente que Ciudadanos "haya abrazado las tesis de la ultraderecha" y añadió: "Espero que los españoles tomen nota". Para el presidente, no tiene la más mínima lógica que el partido de Albert Rivera se proclame europeísta, "y se encarame a las instituciones con fuerzas claramente antieuropeístas como Vox"; añadió.
Parecidas críticas vertió contra el Partido Popular, de quien dijo que ha tomado la decisión de extremar sus posiciones, y vaticinó que no van a moderar a Voz, "sino, más bien, se van a radicalizar aún más las decisiones del PP y Ciuddanos", afirmó.
El presidente del Gobierno también dio a entender que no ha llegado el momento de abrir una interlocución con el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado. Sánchez recordó que lo único que recibe del líder popular son acusaciones de golpista o de presidente ilegítimo, lo que en su opinión, "lo sitúa fuera de los parámetros institucionales normales", apuntó.
El jefe del Ejecutivo indicó que él siempre ha apostado por la moderación y llegó a decir que "le gustaría" mantener una relación normalizada con Casado, "pero dos no bailan, si uno no quiere"; dijo.
Para Sánchez, "hay una involución en el liderazgo del PP" que hace más que difícil cualquier entendimiento ,"porque ha tomado la decisión de extremar sus posiciones"; concluyó.
