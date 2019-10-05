El exconcejal y exconsejero del PSOE Francisco Oliva ha fallecido este sábado en Málaga, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes socialistas, que han señalado que el exdirigente estaba enfermo.
Nacido en 1946, Oliva se afilió al PSOE y a UGT en 1975. Además de concejal, fue diputado en el Congreso español, en el Parlamento Europeo, consejero de Trabajo bajo la Presidencia socialista de Manuel Chaves y candidato a la Alcaldía de Málaga, además de director de las escuelas de hostelería La Cónsula y La Fonda.
El secretario general del PSOE de Málaga, José Luis Ruiz Espejo, ha lamentado la pérdida de su compañero de partido, "una persona que ha sido un referente en la gestión pública y en la política en Málaga y en Andalucía".
Los socialistas malagueños lamentamos la pérdida de una persona como Paco Oliva, un referente en la gestión pública y en la política en #Málaga y en #Andalucía. Acompañamos a la familia en el sentimiento 😥 https://t.co/bHYf8XB1jU vía @malagahoy_es— PSOE de Málaga (@PSOEmalaga) October 5, 2019
"Acompañamos a la familia en el sentimiento", ha sostenido el socialista, quien se ha dirigido junto a la secretaria general del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz, hasta el Parque Cementerio de Málaga (Parcemasa).
Igualmente, el alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, ha mostrado sus condolencias por el fallecimiento de Paco Oliva a familiares, amigos y compañeros del PSOE de Málaga.
En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter desde Rabat, donde participa en el Foro Nacional de Industrias Culturales y Creativas, De la Torre ha destacado que Oliva fue "un político honorable", recordando que fue candidato y portavoz socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Málaga, diputado nacional, parlamentario andaluz y eurodiputado así como consejero de Trabajo en la Junta de Andalucía.
